Operation Dudula opens case against Kalafong Hospital CEO

Operation Dudla JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula picketing outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville have opened a case against the facility's CEO, Sello Matjila. The group is accusing Matjila of harbouring undocumented foreign nationals receiving treatment at the hospital. The case follows a series of pickets by the group who believe immigrants are putting pressure on the country's healthcare sector. #KalafongHospital | There arent any obstructions to the gate, no ID or passport check - patients are coming in and out of the facility with relative ease. ~K EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2022 Theres increased police visibility outside the #KalafongHospital in Atteridgeville following threats that Operation Dudula would amplify its protest against foreign nationals. The group believes South Africans must get preferential treatment at facilitating.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/TqEMKPibCL EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2022

Operation Dudla has upped the ante with the latest action against Kalafong Hospital and its management.

The controversial group wants the hospital's CEO to answer to a criminal case.

They're saying the hospital's decision to treat undocumented foreign nationals is in conflict with the country's law, citing Section 42 of the Immigration Act.

Part of the act reads that no person can aid and abet an illegal foreign national, which includes prohibiting the provision of training, the issuing of business licenses, entering into a professional agreement with an illegal foreign national as well as providing them with accommodation.

"It says if you have harboured illegal foreigners, you are liable to prosecution," said Operaton Dudula's Elias Makgwadi.

But Matjila said that he had no knowledge of the case against him.

"I'm hearing it for the first time from you," said Matjila.

Pickets at clinics and hospitals across the country are expected to continue on Thursday.