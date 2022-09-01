'NPA on track to enrolling 9 state capture cases in court'

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, earlier this year announced an ambitious goal to enroll nine seminal state capture-related corruption cases by the end of September.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigating Directorate (ID) head Andrea Johnson on Thursday said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will make good on its commitment to enrolling nine important state capture-related cases in court by the end of this month.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, earlier this year announced an ambitious goal to enroll nine seminal state capture-related corruption cases by the end of September.

Speaking at News24’s On The Record Summit on Thursday morning, Johnson said they were on track to meet the deadline and that the Investigating Directorate, in particular, had plans to enroll multiple cases before then.

“It is nine priority cases on corruption within a six-month period in the NPA. We have undertaken four of them, we’ve done three, [and] we have one to go. But we're not going to give you only one in September,” she said.

This was met with widespread applause. But Johnson said the ID was not worried about popularity.

“The ID has a duty, we have such a duty, and we are so beholden to the country, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. So yes, the NPA will meet its nine priority matters as at 30 September,” he added.