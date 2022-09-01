No-confidence vote sees Vasco da Gama ousted as Joburg Council Speaker

The no-confidence bid was brought by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - After three attempts to boot Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Vasco da Gama from the position of Speaker in the Johannesburg council, minority parties have succeeded.

Despite being a DA councillor, which is part of the majority coalition, Speaker Vasco da Gama was voted out in a council meeting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This was after a motion for his removal was tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The motion was tabled by PAC councillor Tebogo Nkokou: "1994 was supposed to bring us freedom and independence. 2021 brought us an arrogant Speaker, who does not recognise the people of Johannesburg. 2022 brought a city that steals from its residents. How long shall we tolerate Councillor Vasco da Gama," Nkoku said.

The DA-led majority coalition has 140 seats in the Johannesburg council but only 132 councillors voted against the no-confidence vote in Speaker Da Gama.

Following the victory by minority parties including the PAC, EFF and ANC, the parties broke out in song in the council chambers.

Council will now have to vote for a new presiding officer.