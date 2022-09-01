Nelson Mandela Bay DA plans to oust ANC Mayor Eugene Johnson

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga met with the party’s mayoral candidate and other opposition parties in the coalition government plotting a way to oust ANC Mayor Eugene Johnson.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday said its plans to oust the African National Congress (ANC) from power in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro would yield positive results for communities.

The parties are calling for a motion of no confidence in the ANC-led coalition whom they blame for collapsing the metro.

Bhanga said he was going to submit a request to the federal executive of the DA hoping to get approval for the steps they and other opposition parties want to take.

“We decided to put our difference aside and save our city from the looting of the ANC. We are born here and love this city and will do everything in our power to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.