Namakwa Tourism urges travellers to visit region to see spring wildflowers bloom

APE TOWN - South Africa's spring wildflower route is officially in full bloom.

The flowers usually first start blooming in Namaqualand in the Northern Cape and then along the West Coast.

It's a hit among visitors who travel far and wide to see the "so-called" botanical bonanza between August and September.

And it appears many have already taken up the opportunity to see the flowers.

Namakwa Tourism Manager Pearl Heyn: "Flower season is a high season in the Namakwa region and we do expect many tourists to come from all over South Africa as well as abroad. We also encourage people in the region as well as the Northern Cape province to travel around to see the flowers."