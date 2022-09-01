Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
01 September 2022 05:28

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 are:

Lotto: 03, 09, 13, 25, 31, 39 B: 36

Lotto Plus 1: 16, 18, 20, 22, 29, 47 B: 44

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 19, 20, 32, 39, 50 B: 41

