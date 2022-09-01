Lotto results, Wednesday, 31 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 03, 09, 13, 25, 31, 39 B: 36
Lotto Plus 1: 16, 18, 20, 22, 29, 47 B: 44
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 19, 20, 32, 39, 50 B: 41
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
