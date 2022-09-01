Lekota says those seeking to remove him as Cope leader risk destroying party

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said that a statement issued earlier this week announcing his suspension was illegitimate.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope president, Mosiuoa Lekota, said that those seeking to remove him from power were being divisive and risked destroying the party entirely.

Officers were called out on Wednesday as fists flew amid political infighting at Cope's press conference.

Some want Lekota gone but he said that he was staying put.

Lekota said that a statement issued earlier this week announcing his suspension was illegitimate.

"I said to these comrades: 'If you really want these things that you say you want to have, let's go to a meeting then I can resign. I can't resign on the street.'"

He said that those who wanted him removed must follow due process.

"How do you resign on the street when you are elected by a party? You can't do that," Lekota said.

The 74-year-old said that he had no plans of retiring.