Joy of Jazz festival ensures 'jazz is kept alive' - Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse

JOHANNESBURG- This November the Joy of Jazz festival returns with its 23rd instalment after two years of delays because of Covid-19.

The festival will feature a range of jazz legends and up and coming talents, while paying a fitting tribute to the incredible legends no longer with us.

Gauteng’s most anticipated jazz festival will have three stages all giving the ultimate African Jazz experience.

The lineup includes Gloria Bosman’s All Women Band, Mandisi Dyantyis, Bhudaza Mapefane, Wouter Kellerman, Msaki, Selaelo Selota, Mahube – Music from Southern Africa, Ringo Madlingozi, Zamajobe Soul, Jaziel Brothers, Thandiswa Mazwai, Brenda Mtambo, Jimmy Dludlu and plenty more.

The organisers and sponsors of the event spoke with great excitement at seeing the event return with a renewed energy after what felt like a never-ending break as a result of the pandemic.

Jazz legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse said: “Covid may have curtailed what was essentially a gathering of hearts and minds and souls of our people. It shred it to smithereens. What it failed to do, however, is dampen the enthusiasm, and our purpose for pursuit of ensuring that this music we call jazz is kept alive. That is why we’re here.”

The festival will take place on 25 and 26 of November and tickets will be available on Computicket, with early-bird tickets live for the month of September.

This event is one that promises to "elevate your soul" as true jazz is not meant to just be heard, but experienced. So do not miss your chance to be part of the innovative and exciting 2022 Joy of Jazz festival.