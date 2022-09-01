Joburg's Phalatse hits out at some coalition members for voting to oust Da Gama

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) had tabled a motion of no confidence against him. The move was largely backed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that it was shameful that some members of her coalition government voted with the opposition to oust Vasco da Gama as Speaker of the Joburg council.

Da Gama was booted out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Phalatse has not taken kindly to the removal of fellow Democratic Alliance (DA) member Da Gama from the Speaker’s office.

Spokesperson Mabine Seabe: "We're also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, to be detailed in an affidavit."

Seabe said that they would make sure that service delivery was not affected.

"The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg would like to assure residents that the work of repairing and rebuilding the city remains on track and will not be affected by the outcome of the motion against councillor Da Gama," Seabe said.

Seabe said that going forward, members of the multi-party government would regroup to devise a strategy on how they would prevent another loss in council.