Imtiaz Fazel nominated for Inspector-General of Intelligence post

CAPE TOWN- The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence has nominated Imtiaz Fazel for the position of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Fazel is a deputy director-general responsible for governance, risk and compliance in the Department of Public Works.

His nomination as the next spy watchdog comes after the National Assembly failed to get enough votes for Reverend Frank Chikane, whose nomination fell through.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence nominated Fazel after former Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s term came to an end in March.

Fazel was not nominated initially and was selected after Chikane’s nomination failed to garner a two-thirds majority of votes from MPs in the National Assembly.

Other candidates included Advocate Jayashree Govender, who was employed as the legal adviser in the office of the Inspector-General and Nomsa Dlamini, a former advisor to former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The committee interviewed 10 shortlisted candidates for the position on relevant areas regarding the role and functions of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Should Fazel’s nomination get the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, it will then be sent to the president.