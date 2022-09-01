Gupta brothers in UAE jail and have been denied bail several times - Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday confirmed that Rajesh and Atul Gupta were behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told Parliament that the Gupta brothers were indeed behind bars and had been denied bail.

He also said that their extradition from the United Arab Emirates had not been delayed and was well within the extradition treaty time frame.

Lamola was taking questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the peace and security cluster.

It’s been almost three months since the Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, were arrested in Dubai on charges of corruption and fraud related to state capture.

Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday confirmed that the two were behind bars.

"We have received a note verbale which is a formal confirmation by the UAE government authorities that the two Gupta brothers are in their cells. They’ve also informed us that they’ve attempted on several occasions to apply for bail and their bail was denied," Lamola said.

Lamola said that extraditions had two dimensions, a criminal side and a diplomatic side, which were handled by different departments.

"It’s not only a matter handled by the NPA. It has a relay effect after the NPA has dealt with the charges and the indictment, it then hands over the central authority," the minister said.

Lamola said that he would provide updates.