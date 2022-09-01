Faf Du Plessis to lead Joburg Super Kings

The Joburg Super Kings, or JSK, as they will be known, will play their home matches at the Wanderers and will be led by former Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Gold has a new professional sports team. The owners of the Johannesburg-based SA20 franchise officially unveiled the team’s name on Wednesday, along with revealing the coach and the captain for their inaugural season.

The Joburg Super Kings, or JSK, as they will be known, will play their home matches at the Wanderers and will be led by former Proteas skipper, Faf Du Plessis. Ex-New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will mentor the side.

Both Du Plessis and Fleming are part of the Indian Premier League franchise, the Chennai Super Kings, which shares the same owners, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), as its Jozi namesake.



Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSKCL, admitted in the presentation on Thursday morning that they had sought prospects to broaden and get involved in cricket in other locations, adding that South Africa was a natural choice.

“Cricket South Africa’s league is a very good opportunity. When they launched the league, we were very keen because of the fact that we have always had a good relationship with Cricket South Africa and also the fact that we enjoy a very good support base in South Africa,” Viswanathan said.

Fleming has been involved with the Super Kings for over 12 years and has won several titles as a coach. He hopes to create s squad that plays good cricket that the people of the city can get behind.

“My last memory of being at the Wanderers was with Chennai (Super Kings), winning the Champions League. I remember it very fondly, it's a wonderful ground. The first thing I remember was the support that we got through South Africa, which was a surprise for all of us. We're really hoping we can get good support from Johannesburg and around the country,” Fleming said.

JSK have secured the services of Du Plessis, England allrounder Moeen Ali, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, West Indian allrounder Romario Shepherd and former SA under 19 fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

The rest of the squad will be completed when the player auctions take place on 19 September.