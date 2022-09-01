EC pastor sentenced to 6 life terms for rape, human trafficking

The 35-year-old man was found guilty on four counts of rape and two trafficking in person charges.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape pastor accused of human trafficking has been sentenced to six life terms in prison.

The self-claimed apostle, Hlumelo Dywili, learned his fate in the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Mbizana on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was found guilty on four counts of rape and two trafficking in person charges.

He's also been sentenced to five years behind bars on a charge of compelling and causing a person to witness a sexual offence but the court has ordered it to run concurrently with the life terms for rape.

Hlumelo Dywili's first victim was a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

In March 2020, the teen's parents took her to the self-proclaimed apostle for healing after suffering epileptic seizures.

Instead, the pastor raped the girl while claiming to be performing healing procedures on her.

The teen and her mother went to the police and the accused was arrested but was later released on bail.

Dywili was re-arrested the following year for keeping three women captive in Mbizana.

They managed to escape.

During the trial, he pleaded not guilty, claiming that all his victims were his girlfriends.

But the court also heard the accused drank heavily, became violent and threatened the women with a knife he kept under his pillow.

A police investigation revealed that Dywili allegedly used his Facebook account to lure victims under false pretences, apparently promising them a job.

Now he's expected to remain in prison for life.