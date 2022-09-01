Discovery Health takes on RAF in court over compensation policy directive

Discovery wants the Pretoria High Court to review and set aside the new directive, arguing that it’s inconsistent with its obligations under the RAF Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Health is set to square off with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in court on Thursday over its contentious new directive to stop paying out for past medical expenses covered by medical aid.

The controversial directive was announced in an internal communique published last month, attracting two court challenges, including one from a road accident victim.

In its papers, Discovery’s head of Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Professor Roseanne Harris, said that schemes would suffer a significant, unplanned loss of income or reimbursement which would have a direct impact on its reserves and, in turn, would force them to increase contributions.

Burdened with the cost, Harris said schemes could even decide to exclude claims for medical expenses by accident victims to allow members to claim from the RAF.

Opposing the application, RAF acting CEO Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni argues that where a member has had their medical costs paid for by that medical scheme, he or she hasn’t suffered a loss.