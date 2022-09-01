'Corruption is still very much a part of Eskom': CEO André de Ruyter

De Ruyter spoke at a summit organised by News24 on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom group chief executive Andre De Ruyter said the haze of corruption remained at the heart of the struggling power utility.

“There is unfortunately a residue of corruption. The notion that somehow corruption ended when the Guptas’ plane departed Lanseria airport - that’s just not true. Corruption is still very much a part of the organisation.”

South Africa's top business, political and civil leaders participated in robust and thoughtful discussions about the country's future.

De Ruyter said Eskom was subject to huge physical, cultural, and financial damage under state capture, making rebuilding efforts difficult.

“I, first of all, had no appreciation of the challenges of procurement in the public sector… It is fraught with challenges. And we really, I think, need to relook - unfortunately, I think National Treasury is acutely aware of it - at public procurement and how to make it more efficient and get better value and remove some of the corruption,” he said.

Eskom is indebted to over R400 million and it struggles with power generation capacity owing to, among others, deteriorating infrastructure.

The latter has seen the power utility frequently implement power cuts in a bid to take off the burden from the national power grid.