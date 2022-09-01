CoCT’s JP Smith: Operation against illegal taxi operators in Nyanga to continue

Last week, Golden Arrow busses and some other vehicles were torched following operations by municipal law enforcement in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was continuing with operations against illegal taxi operators and ‘amaphelas’ in Nyanga.

A bus driver was injured prompting the company to suspend its services to Nyanga.

Mayco member JP Smith said operations continued on Thursday: “By midday, we had already impounded 37 minibus taxis and amaphelas operating illegally in the Nyanga area.”

Smith said they would ensure the bus industry was not held to ransom by those trying to muscle out competition.

“I have requested a wide-scale integrated operation on taxis in the Nyanga area which will continue into the next week,” he added.