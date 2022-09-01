Charlbi Dean Kriek's passing sends shock waves across the entertainment industry

Charlbi Dean Kriek, a born and bred Capetonian, rose to fame in 2010, playing the role of Amanda Lawrence in the popular film 'Spud'.

CAPE TOWN - South African actress and model Charlbi Dean Kriek's passing has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 32-year-old since Wednesday after she died in New York City on Monday.

The exact cause of her death is still unknown.

Kriek, a born and bred Capetonian, rose to fame in 2010, playing the role of Amanda Lawrence in the popular film Spud.

The film's producer, Brad Logan, shared fond memories of Charlbi.

"We always knew that she wanted to pursue a career in acting and we set up casting for the role of Amanda in the Spud series. No one could do what Charlbi could do. In the casting, she was our Amanda from day one," Logan said.

Logan added that Charlbi went on to gain even more success, especially with her latest film, Triangle of Sadness.

"Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or, was something that was going to be very big for Charlbi and it was a break-out role for her and her future was just incredibly bright," Logan said.