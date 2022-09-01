Cele: Devolution of WC SAPS won’t solve high-profile crimes like kidnapping

Answering questions before Members of Parliament, Cele said kidnappings, in particular, required the intervention of national government.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Thursday told Parliament that calls for the devolution of the police in the Western Cape will not help in solving high-profile crimes.

Answering questions before Members of Parliament, Cele said kidnappings, in particular, required the intervention of national government.

He said due to the complexity of some cases, direct communication between the government and international crime agencies was necessary.

The police minister said solving kidnappings was not as simple as other crimes because in some cases, criminal syndicates were involved and this required the intervention of government officials from different countries.

Cele argued that it was for this reason that the Western Cape provincial government may not be able to handle national and international cases if they were to be handed policing power.

“This crime is a national and international crime that’s why the provincial police that the Western Cape wants won’t help them on that,” he said.

Cele said he was confident that the police service can deal with kidnapping cases.

He added they have also established a special unit led by a major general from Crime Intelligence to look into these cases.