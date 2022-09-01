CT's Hill-Lewis confirms tech push to expand city's crime-fighting capabilities

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has reaffirmed technology's vital role in boosting the city’s crime-fighting efforts.

Hill-Lewis was among the speakers who addressed Wednesday's opening of the fourth Sentech Africa Tech Week.

The event is continuing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday.

Last month, the City of Cape Town announced plans to convert the metro’s Transport Management Centre in Goodwood into a fully integrated Joint Services Operations Centre.

Hill-Lewis said that the technology would also be incorporated to expand the city's crime-fighting capabilities.

"We will be the first law enforcement agency in the country to have body cameras for all of our officers this year, to have dashboard camera's on all our vehicles. All of those dashboard cameras will be integrated with licence plate recognition technology and software," the mayor said.

The city is set to expand the rollout of its gunshot detection technology.