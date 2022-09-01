ANC guns for Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s removal following Vasco da Gama’s exit

Da Gama was kicked out of the speaker’s office in the early hours of Thursday morning after the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) tabled a motion of no confidence against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Thursday said it was gunning for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse after the ousting of Vasco da Gama as council speaker.

The move was backed by the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but only succeeded after some councillors from the multi-party coalition voted in favour of Da Gama's removal.

The ANC’s Dada Morero claimed that the removal of Da Gama from the Joburg Council would improve service delivery in the city.

“The speaker has not been impartial as he is required. He has been the speaker of the DA and not the speaker of council,” Morero said.

He said they wanted Phalatse to be removed too: “She has a criminal case that was opened against her in relation to that Field Band Foundation payment of R11 million and she had not declared, up to this far, as a mayor to the council of the City of Johannesburg,” he added.

At the same time, the multi-party coalition has issued a statement saying they would ensure that councillors who supported the no-confidence motion are disciplined before they proceed to choose the new speaker.

