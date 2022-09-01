Agri Dept hopes to lift ban on transporting cattle in parts of SA next week

The ban was implemented last month in a bid to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture said that it hopes to lift the ban on the transport of cattle in parts of the country sometime next week.

The ban was implemented last month in a bid to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease.

South Africa's red meat and livestock industry remain the hardest hit following the restrictions.

The department's acting deputy Director-General Dipepeneneng Serage said that they wanted to avoid any further impact on the economy.

"We are overseeing the space. The intention is to lift the ban after 21 days, which is pretty much next week. We cannot lift the ban throughout the country, we don't want the ban to affect the economy, especially livestock farming," Serage said.

Serage said that close to 130 cases had been reported across the country.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State are among the provinces with the highest outbreaks of foot and mouth disease.