AG report flags delays in govt assistance meant for KZN, EC flood victims

Following the catastrophic flooding in both provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the AG’s office to conduct a real-time audit on the flood relief funds to ensure that they were used for their intended purposes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Auditor-General (AG)'s report into public relief funds meant for flood-affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape has flagged frustrating delays in the provision of water and housing.

Following the catastrophic flooding in both provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the AG’s office to conduct a real-time audit on the flood relief funds to ensure that they were used for their intended purposes. His decision came on the back of growing public concern that the resources allocated to deal with the disaster would be misappropriated or wasted.

While commending government for assuming the responsibility to provide basic necessities and shelter, the AG highlighted that such assistance was taking a long time to reach victims.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that government’s overall response to the flood disaster in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape had been far too slow and failed to meet the needs of the affected communities within the prescribed deadline.

Maluleke presented her report before the ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster and recovery in Parliament on Wednesday.

She said that in KwaZulu-Natal, where the provincial government undertook to build 1,810 temporary residential units, so far only 736 structures had been built.

"All of them had non-compliance with minimum specifications. There were no thermal improvements under the roof that had been put in place, the external doors were made of timber and not galvanised metal as per the specification. Government has these well-intentioned initiatives, spend money on it but yet the benefit doesn't reach the intended beneficiary," Maluleke said.

More than 450 people were killed in the raging flood waters this year. About 40,000 people were left homeless in KwaZulu-Natal alone.