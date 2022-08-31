Young electrician from Nongoma wins national competition, will rep SA in Austria

Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase (23) from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal won the highly technical competition at the Ekurhuleni East TVET College, and will be jetting off to Austria to represent South Africa at an international level.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three-year-old Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase will be jetting off to Austria to represent South Africa at an international level after winning the WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) national competition for the electrical installation skill.

Ntshangase, who comes from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal won the highly technical competition at the Ekurhuleni East TVET College which took place between 16 and 18 August 2022.

He was pitted against nine other participants from around the country and says his background had a big impact on his career choice and his decision to study electrical engineering.

"I grew up in a very rural part of KZN. I chose to do electrical engineering from Grade 10 because I loved it very much and I just wanted to see the lights. I did not grow up with a lot of privileges. Most of the time, I had to hustle for things that I needed, things like toiletries. So I have always had that attitude, that I have to work hard for the things I want", said Ntshangase.

Ntshangase - a student at Mthashana TVET College was first selected to represent his school at a local level where he won first place. He then represented KZN at provincial level before winning the nationals.

He said winning at these various stages of the competition encouraged him to keep going and that it was confirmation that he can be successful if he keeps at it.

"I believe that before I win anything tangible, I need to win in my mind first. I had to have the right mindset first. I went into the competition confident that I will win, that the other participants are there to keep me company, but when I won I was speechless and cried tears of joy. I thought I was dreaming, I could not believe that I would be going to Austria. This is going to be my first time leaving the country and I feel very happy and excited," he says.

Winning this competition did not come without challenges for Ntshangase who suddenly fell ill during the three day event.

"I just got sick. I started experiencing bad stomach cramps for the first two days of the competition but even that was not going to deter me. I stepped out from the competition to get medication from a nearby mall and went straight back into it."

He also credited Mr Mchunu and Mr Gumede from Majuba TVET College for training him and giving him the necessary support throughout the competition. He says because of their support and training he went into the competition very confident that he knows everything he needs to know about electrical installations.

"My dream is to succeed so I can help others who come from where I come from. One day I would like to make a difference to those who have the same background as me. I want to help people who don’t have the resources they need to be successful in whatever they want to do. My message to people who come from a place like the one I come from is to always believe in yourself, before anything. If you believe in yourself, you will be able to change your situation. You can be successful. Yes it is difficult to achieve things especially without resources and reliable support but the first step is to believe in yourself."

Ntshangase will be leaving for Austria in November this year.