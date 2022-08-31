Work halted on Metrorail's central line after extortion attempt

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said earlier this week that workers on the railway line were chased off-site in Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis by gangsters attempting to extort, threaten and intimidate them.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor said that a security plan was being implemented following incidents of apparent extortion hampering work on Metrorail's central line.

Angus McKenzie said earlier this week that workers on the railway line were chased off-site in Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis by gangsters attempting to extort, threaten and intimidate them.

A decision was taken to halt operations on Wednesday for the safety of the workers and residents.

"The step was taken not to appease gangsters and extortionists but to ensure those staff members are safe. A detailed updated security plan will be put in place. This plan will be agreed upon by all including, SAPS, and work will restart later this week," McKenzie said.