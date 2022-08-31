[VIDEO] Men wield automatic rifles, fire shots into air at Netreg train station The clip shows two men carrying automatic rifles, walking up to a section of the railway line at Netreg Station, and firing several shots into the air. The men's faces have been partially covered. Bonteheuwel

Netreg Railway Station CAPE TOWN - A video, allegedly related to incidents of apparent extortion in the Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis areas, is being widely shared on social media. The clip shows two men carrying automatic rifles, walking up to a section of the railway line at Netreg Station, and firing several shots into the air. The men's faces have been partially covered. According to a local ward councillor, workers on Metrorail's central line were chased off site earlier this week - apparently by gangsters attempting to extort, threaten, and intimidate them. A video of two men with a part of their faces covered and carrying automatic rifles walk up to a section of the railway line at Netreg Station in Bonteheuwel firing shots in the air. (Disclaimer: Strong language used). Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/PN4iz3X2Ij EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2022

A decision was taken to halt operations on Tuesday, for the safety of the workers and surrounding communities.

Policing and social conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk has explained the possible reasoning behind the video footage of the gun-wielding men being shared.

“They are doing it under the belief that no one is going to report them firstly because, there is no confidence should someone report the matter, they will be safe. There is a belief that once someone opens a statement, it will be made known to those with criminal intent and those that belong to these criminal cartels,” said de Klerk.

The central line has been defunct since 2019 due to cable theft, vandalism, and squatters on the tracks. There are plans to return it to full service this year.