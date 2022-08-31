Suspension of cattle movement extended in bid to curb foot & mouth disease

The Agriculture Department said 11 new outbreaks of the disease have been recorded across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, bringing the total number of infected cattle to 127. "The department regrets the economic impact of this disease on the farming enterprise. This decision was not taken lightly,” said department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspension on the movement of cattle in South Africa has been extended in a bid to halt the spread of foot and mouth disease.

South Africa’s red meat and livestock industry has been hardest hit, following the ban on the transport of cattle, which was implemented earlier this month.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said while the disease did not pose a threat to the human population, the public must remain vigilant regarding other cloven-hoofed animals.

“There are no cases where likely already on the farms at the time - where standstills were initiated, and some are neighbours of already infected properties, with contagious spread. The department regrets the economic impact of this disease on the farming enterprise. This decision was not taken lightly,” said Ngcobo.