Sassa set to get permanent office in Khayelitsha, says Minister Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that Khayelitsha residents in Cape Town could enjoy better services soon. Khayelitsha

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that Khayelitsha residents in Cape Town could enjoy better services soon. She made the announcement while visiting the township on Wednesday after the community had complained for several months about poor social services. {VIDEO} Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu arrives to conduct an oversight visit at the SASSA office in Khayelitsha. The purpose of the visit is to check on effectiveness of the business. - @RONALDMASINDA pic.twitter.com/St5XCnFyLR EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2022 Minister Zulu on a walkabout engaging with SASSA staff in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. The new facility has been open for over a month. This is a service site. The previous provincial site has been renovated. - RM. pic.twitter.com/DUo0Brk59D EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2022

To make matters worse, grant recipients also complained earlier this year over the sudden closure of a building in the area.

It was a branch that had to be closed down due to renovations that needed to take place.

Now it seems that a new building in Kuyasa could be just what’s needed for the agency to function properly.

Sassa grant recipients have often endured standing in long queues in Khayelitsha.

But this could soon change, according to Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

"I'm happy to indicate that Sassa, the province and the Department of Social Development are really looking forward to permanent offices where people can go to," the minister said.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido has encouraged the minister to do regular visits to reassure the community’s needs are prioritised.

"Revisit Khayelitsha after this thing just to look at most of the things that were discussed that relate to Sassa really acquiring or procuring its own offices in Khayelitsha so that it can serve this community better," Tyhido said.

The move to the new building in Kuyasa is expected to happen in the next few weeks.