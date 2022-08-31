SA Twenty20 tournament named the 'SA20'

The SA20 is Cricket South Africa’s third attempt at creating a premier T20 event after the failure to launch of the T20 Global League and the doomed-from-the-start Mzansi Super League, which lasted 2 seasons before folding.

JOHANNESBURG - The new South African T20 league will be known as the SA20.

The announcement was made by league commissioner Graeme Smith on Wednesday morning.

The SA20 is Cricket South Africa’s third attempt at creating a premier Twenty20 event after the failure to launch of the T20 Global League and the doomed-from-the-start Mzansi Super League, which lasted 2 seasons before folding.

"We selected a name for its simplicity and something that can be uniquely ours as we enter this new and exciting phase of cricket in South Africa," Smith said.

The league has already attracted international stars including Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Moeen Ali, who have signed to play. This is in addition to all the top Proteas players who will be available for the duration of the event.

Smith indicated that agreements were in place for the internationals who had existing contracts with teams in the Big Bash League to be available for the local tournament as well.

The player auction will take place on 19 September 2023. Each SA20 franchise will be allowed a maximum of 17 players in their squad, 10 of which must be South African and a limit of 7 overseas players.

Smith said that a women’s version of the tournament was in the pipeline. However, due to South Africa hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2023, immediately after the conclusion of the SA20, it was not feasible to have both this time around.

"We hope it’s something people will enjoy and want to be a part of because it’s been a joy for us to create it," Smith added.

The first game of the SA20 is scheduled to take place on 23 January 2023.