Ramaphosa's refusal to answer on Phala Phala leaves opposition parties fuming

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s refusal to again answer Parliamentary questions about the theft on his Limpopo farm caused outrage among opposition parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa once again cited investigative processes during a question and answer session in the House, for not providing details on what transpired.

But opposition parties were having none of it.

They argued that Ramaphosa failed to provide a sound legal reason for not answering their questions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was not shirking accountability, but investigative processes must follow their course first.

"I’ve been counselled and advised that it’s best to address this matter when those processes have been done," the president said.

But opposition party whips would not accept this explanation.

"The president and your office had these questions for two weeks. If it was ill-suited, the question should have been removed from the question paper," said the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Siviwe Gwarube.

"There’s no law that permits him to avoid this question," said the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Floyd Shivambu.

"Saying 'I’m not going to answer', is not an answer. It’s ludicrous to accept that as an explanation" said the United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.

After an hour of debate, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula left it to party whips to come up with a solution at their meeting on Wednesday, on how to deal with the matter.