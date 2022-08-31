Ramaphosa insists he did not evade answering questions on Phala Phala in Parly

Opposition parties were left outraged when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for not providing them with specific details as to what transpired.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that he did not evade giving a proper answer to a question in the National Assembly on Tuesday, about the robbery on his Limpopo farm.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa could not be accused of dodging parliamentary questions.

"I stand ready to cooperate and also to give an explanation, and to cooperate with any investigations into this matter," the president said.

He may not have answered the question in the way opposition parties expected but Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the president could not be accused of evading accountability.

"The president stands ready to take the nation into his confidence and that he will do so through due legal and parliamentary processes," Magwenya said.

Magwenya said that there was no basis to claims of criminal conduct against him, and that he would provide any information required of him by authorities.

"The president indicated that he has responded and that he will continue to respond to all the questions that have been put to the relevant authorities," Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa said that he was also committed to cooperating with the Section 89 process initiated by Parliament, which could see an impeachment inquiry being launched against him.