Probe raises concerns about Ithuba Holdings' involvement in tender scandal

Ithuba Holdings - which operates the country's national lottery - is the latest company to be drawn into the R150 million Digital Vibes tender scandal. The tender was issued by the Health Department in January 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - A Scorpio investigation has raised concerns about a supplier involved in donating 100,000 masks from Ithuba Holdings to the departments of police and health back in May 2020.

The Daily Maverick's investigating unit has established that Ithuba purchased the masks from a company called Spin Wizards.

Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh spoke to 702 on Wednesday. He's highlighted red flags about the company.

"Their chosen supplier really has to be nothing either than a cog that fits into this money laundering machine, that operated around the Digital Vibes deal, and whereby funds were forwarded to the likes of departments of police of course," said Myburgh.

During the investigation, Myburgh found that the masks had been initially been bought by Digital Vibes, from a company called Tammy Taylor, and the Ithuba payment was a duplicate.

It's alleged that some of former health minister Zweli Mkhize's associates including his son, Dedani, and his former personal assistant Tahera Mather benefited.