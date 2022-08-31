Plans underway to relocate families living on CT's Metrorail's Central Line

Plans are underway to move more than a thousand squatters living along the railway line possibly to the community of Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said they will help the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the Housing Development Agency to relocate families living on Metrorail's Central Line.

But residents are dead set against the move saying they have not been consulted about the relocation.

Speaking to Cape Talk's Africa Melane, Andrews said a public participation process is necessary.

"There has to be a public participation process when an application is received, at this stage we have not received an application yet, and I think also it has to be noted that Prasa, Housing Development Agency has not procured the land to relocate."

Andrews said several sites have been identified.

"In Mitchells Plain, there was a site in Khayelitsha, there was a site in Eerste River to relocate the unlawful occupiers on the Central Line but at this stage no land has been bought, no application received but as per ministerial planning by-laws when the City receives an application we are compelled to have a public participation process where all the entities must input."

The Central Line has not been fully open since 2019 due to cable theft, vandalism and squatters on the tracks and there are plans to return it to full service this year.