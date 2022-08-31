Oudtshoorn residents lose hope in govt after three-year wait for houses

A few have told Eyewitness News that they've been waiting on the housing list for three decades.

CAPE TWON - Some Oudtshoorn residents said they had lost faith in the government's empty promises to build them new homes.

A few have told Eyewitness News that they've been waiting on the housing list for three decades.

"From our side, we are standing for a fair system where houses are allocated according to the 60/20/20 % allocation system as per instructed by the national government," one resident told Eyewitness News.

The Western Cape's Human Settlement MEC, Tertius Simmers said the keys would be made available for more than 200 new homes by the end of the current financial year.

"In 2018, I turned with my predecessor to give them community feedback, and almost 75% of all of the names which Backyarders of Hope gave to my predecessor would never qualify for a fully state-subsidised housing opportunity because they didn't tick off one of the four boxes.

"The 25% that did remain we could assist but obviously depending on when they applied," said Simmers.