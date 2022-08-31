Operation Dudula vows to amplify protest action at clinics & hospitals across SA A small group has staged a number of pickets outside the Kalafong hospital in Atteridgeville for close to a month, calling on the facility’s management to give South African patients preferential treatment. Foreign nationals

Kalafong Hospital

Operation dudula JOHANNESBURG - Some members of Operation Dudula have vowed to amplify protest action at clinics and hospitals nationwide, starting on Wednesday. The threats come amid criticism that foreign nationals are draining the country's resources at healthcare facilities. A small group has staged a number of pickets outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville for close to a month, calling on the facility’s management to give South African patients preferential treatment. #KalafongHospital | Its business as usual at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville where members of Operation Dudula were allegedly turning foreign nationals away from the facility. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/9FAKP00KRj EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2022

The controversial group said that it was now taking its fight to other healthcare facilities.

Operation Dudula members have refused to back down despite a court order interdicting them from interfering with patients and staff at Kalafong Hospital.

Instead, they've vowed to increase their presence at hospitals across the country.

They are expected to target health facilities in parts of Limpopo, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The group has essentially set itself up as watchdogs, checking for IDs and passports at the entrances of health facilities.

While some patients have allegedly been denied access based on nationality and complexion, the group denies gatekeeping.

Operation Dudula regional secretary, Patrick Mokgalusi, said that they were simply holding the hospital accountable.

"The law is only harsh to South Africans and they will quote some laws but they don't quote those laws to foreigners," Mokgalusi said.

Police have received growing pressure to keep a close watch on the situation.