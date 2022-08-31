Ithuba, a nail salon, face masks and the Digital Vibes connection

A Scorpio investigation has shown that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Police Minister Bheki Cele accepted a donation of 100,000 face masks that had been originally sourced using looted state funds.

The event, which appeared to be above board at first, was televised in May 2020, just over a month after the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Ithuba Holdings, operator of South Africa’s national lottery, donated the masks.

It's the latest company to be drawn into the R150 million Digital Vibes tender saga.

Early in April 2020, then-acting director-general in the Health Department Anban Pillay reached out to Tammy Taylor, an upmarket nail salon company for a quotation of reusable face masks.

The company was later contacted by Tahera Mather, one of the key role players in the R150 million unlawful tender issued by the Health Department early in 2020.

Digital Vibes successfully bought 100,000 reusable face masks from Tammy Taylor.

Ithuba Holdings later purchased the masks from Spin Wizards Communications, a company suspected to be one of the fronts used to launder state funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Scorpio investigation shows that the R5.9 million that Ithuba paid for the masks was distributed to Mkhize’s associates, including his son, Dedani, and former personal assistant, Mather.