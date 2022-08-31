MPs accuse hamstrung Denel of selling ‘pipe dreams’

The struggling strategic state asset is technically insolvent and has failed to pay salaries to employees for over two years.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused state-owned weapons manufacturer Denel of selling “pipe dreams” and failing to provide details on its recovery.

The struggling strategic state-owned enterprise (SOE) is technically insolvent and has failed to pay salaries to employees for over two years.

Denel executives and the board briefed a joint meeting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

MPs questioned Denel about its ability to attract new business and when it will be able to function without government assistance.

MPs also grilled the SOE about the mass exodus of talent.

Democratic Alliance MP Galeb Cachalia said: “How are you going to get these people back? Who are they? Who have you been speaking to? Who in the private sector have you been speaking to at all? You talk about stabilising, sustained growth, these are pipe dreams. These are words anybody can utter.”

United Democratic Movement MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the selling of non-core assets won’t be sustainable.

“There’s only so much that the sale of non-core assets can do in the medium to long term in trying to improve the cash flow but it’s not going to help you to turn around the business,” he said.

Denel acting CEO William Hlakoane said there were some improvements in the business, and they managed to raise R900 million in July and pay salaries.