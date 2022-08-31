Modise on attending Moscow conference: SA has ‘cordial relationship’ with Russia

She has defended her attendance of an international security conference in Moscow two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Thandi Modise said South Africa has a “cordial relationship” with Russia, and will continue to put the country’s interests first.

She has also defended her attendance of an international security conference in Moscow two weeks ago. Modise was responding to oral questions from members in the National Assembly.

Modise was asked about her recent official visit to Russia, amid the global outrage of its invasion of Ukraine, as well as rising fuel and grain prices.

But the minister said South Africa will continue to have good relations with several countries including Russia.

“In this context, South Africa and Russia do enjoy cordial relations, with both countries having signed military-related bilateral agreements which are yielding benefits for both countries,” elaborated Modise.

Modise said she accepted the invitation, to use the opportunity to meet up with her Russian counterpart, and to emphasise South Africa’s position on global peace and security.

“I wish to also state that South Africa was not attending this Moscow conference on security and peace for the first time,” said Modise.

She added that the country’s relationships with Ukraine and Russia can’t be compared.

Meanwhile foreign ministers in the European Union have agreed to suspend a 2007 visa facilitation deal with Russia, over its invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension will drag out the process and make it "more difficult" for Russian nationals to get visas.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ministers' meeting in Prague had agreed that relations with Moscow "cannot be business as usual" and the agreement should be "fully suspended".