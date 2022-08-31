Lamola warns MPs against exerting 'political pressure' on NPA over Phala Phala

Answering questions in the National Assembly, the Justice Minister said the matter was not yet before the NPA: “The NPA has not yet received the docket to make the decision whether to prosecute or not”. He's also cautioned MPs against interfering in the process.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not initiated criminal proceedings against any one allegedly involved in the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm.

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told Parliament this was because investigations were still ongoing.

He’s also warned his fellow MPs against exerting political pressure on authorities in this highly charged matter.

Money laundering, theft, assault, kidnapping, and torture - these are among the crimes alleged to have taken place on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Answering questions in the National Assembly, Lamola said the matter was not yet before the NPA: “The NPA has not yet received the docket to make the decision whether to prosecute or not”.

Lamola also cautioned MPs against interfering in the process. “There must be no political pressure on the NPA, or any investigating authority. Interference with the work of the NPA is a criminal offence,” Lamola said.

Lamola said he had no role to play, in whether or not this matter will eventually land up in the courts.