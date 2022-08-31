Kalafong Hospital staff worried Operation Dudula protests may impact on patients
A handful of members from the controversial group have staged a series of pickets outside the pedestrian gate for almost a month, calling for the hospital to turn undocumented migrants away.
JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria are worried that the Operation Dudula protest outside the facility may get out of hand.
The group accuses foreign nationals of putting pressure on the country's healthcare system.
There's increased police visibility outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville following threats that Operation Dudula would amplify its protest against foreign nationals. The group believes South Africans must get preferential treatment at facilitating.
The EFF is here today - they're opposed to Dudula's stance on immigrants. Tensions rose momentarily between the groups.
The picket escalated on Wednesday when police were called in to disperse a small group of protesters who defied a court order interdicting them from harassing patients and hospital staff.
Kalafong hospital spokesperson Hlengani Makhuvele said that the facility was worried that the protest could lead to outpatients defaulting on their medication.
"If they are not finding it easy to access the facility, then that tells you that the condition is getting worse and worse. So, I feel like we are moving towards a state where we are likely to experience even severe and adverse outcomes that will hurt us as a community and society, not just the hospital," Makhuvele said.