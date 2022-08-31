Kalafong Hospital staff worried Operation Dudula protests may impact on patients

A handful of members from the controversial group have staged a series of pickets outside the pedestrian gate for almost a month, calling for the hospital to turn undocumented migrants away.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria are worried that the Operation Dudula protest outside the facility may get out of hand.

A handful of members from the controversial group have staged a series of pickets outside the pedestrian gate for almost a month, calling for the hospital to turn undocumented migrants away.

The group accuses foreign nationals of putting pressure on the country's healthcare system.