Joburg Speaker Da Gama's future in the balance ahead of motion of no confidence

The PAC tabled the motion and other parties are backing it.

JOHANNESBURG - The future of Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama hangs in the balance as a motion of no confidence is set to be heard on Wednesday.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) tabled the motion and other parties are backing it.

They’ve accused Da Gama of interfering with tender procurement and being biased in council.

The African National Congress (ANC) is backing the PAC and other smaller parties are up against the coalition government led by the Democratic Alliance, Action SA and the Freedom Front Plus.

The PAC met with representatives from other parties in council on Tuesday night to determine the support for the motion against Da Gama.

The ANC's Dada Morero is confident in the support from other parties in the council.

"The speaker has asked council and councillors not to be called, only allowing DA councillors to speak on issues. The speaker would have been involved in insisting that he wanted to meet with service providers in relation to the spring cleaning project it was linked to... The ANC is fully behind this discussion".

In order to win - the PAC needs 136 of the 270 council seats.

The governing coalition occupies 140 of those seats