Here's what makes Comrades Marathon a microcosm of what SA could be

The Comrades Marathon is one of the most lauded marathons in the world.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the co-author of In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921-2021, Brad Morgan about the history of the ultramarathon and what makes it so world-famous.

Starting in 1921, the ultramarathon is the world's longest and oldest marathons spanning 90km between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

So what makes the Comrades Marathon so monumental?

Aside from its record-holding titles, the answer is simple: unity and aspiration.

The ultramarathon is famous for its subtextual communist themes where everyone, despite creed and identity can compete in a challenging race on an equal basis.

The marathon represents a microcosm of what the country could be - a place where opportunity comes on an equal basis and where everyone runs, not in opposition, but in unity.

During the race, you can have the CEO of a JSE-listed company and he runs the whole race with a chap who had to be gifted his shoes, who had to have his entry paid for because he couldn't afford... and those guys are brothers on the road from start to finish. Brad Morgan, co-author - 'In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921-2021'

The Comrades Marathon is quite a feat to accomplish due to the very real possibility that someone may die along the way.

Herein it doesn't matter what place one comes in, but the fact that you were able to accomplish a goal many believe to be impossible.

It was so relatable. It wasn't just about those people at the front of the race, winning the race. It was those normal everyday people we see who just became heroes. This is an incredible feat to achieve. Brad Morgan, co-author - 'In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921-2021'

There's this real oneness. It's not just about the runners, it's about the spectators, the marshals, the refreshment tables, every single person there is pulling in the same direction and it's such a wonderful feeling to be a part of that. Brad Morgan, co-author - 'In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921-2021'

We talk about the Comrades spirit and that spirit is that all of the runners are my comrades: as much as I want to finish, I want them to finish. These are the things that make this race world-famous and absolutely legendary. Brad Morgan, co-author - 'In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921-2021'

You can cop In Your Stride: 100 Years of the Comrades Marathon, 1921 - 2021 by Steve Camp and Brad Morgan here.

