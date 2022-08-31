Gungubele: Ramaphosa can’t allow insults by politicians over Phala Phala matter

Speaking on 702’s Clement Manyathela show on Wednesday, Gungubele added that President Cyril Ramaphosa was ready and willing to subject himself to a parliamentary process, which will determine the need for an impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has said that the head of state can’t allow himself to be insulted by political parties over the 2020 burglary on his Limpopo game farm.

Speaking on 702’s Clement Manyathela show on Wednesday, Gungubele however added that President Cyril Ramaphosa was ready and willing to subject himself to a parliamentary process which will determine the need for an impeachment inquiry.

On Tuesday, opposition parties expressed outrage over the way Ramaphosa handled a question put to him on the Phala Phala farm saga.

The Presidency has been doing damage control after Ramaphosa on Tuesday refused to be drawn on the details of the burglary. But his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, insisted that Ramaphosa answered the question exactly in relation to how it was phrased.

“The problem that we have here is that opposition parties had an expectation and an intention that was completely misaligned to the essence of the exercise,” Magwenya said.

Gungubele said Ramaphosa would rather provide the details to an independent panel which is still to be established by Parliament. It will consider the evidence for a Section 89 inquiry.

“Let us say the independent panel demonstrates independently beyond any doubt that the President hasn’t done anything wrong, and you have already allowed the President to subject his dignity to willy-nilly casting of aspersions - which are not tested against anything,” Gungubele said.

The ministers of police and justice will also face parliamentary questions, related to the farm burglary, on Wednesday afternoon.

