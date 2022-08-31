GP Health MEC must answer to Tembisa Hospital tender corruption allegations: DA

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi faced questions from the DA’s shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, around the recent News24 investigation - which has revealed how whistleblower Babita Deokara flagged R850 million in suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital before her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called on Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to answer to allegations of tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital that had already surfaced back in June.

Mokgethi was in the hot seat at the Gauteng Legislature on Wednesday.

Among these was R500,000 supposedly forked out for 200 pairs of girls’ skinny jeans. Now suspended hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi subsequently said the payment was in fact for suture kits and was incorrectly labelled.

Bloom also askedMokgethi to comment on media reports from June in which the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) claimed it had evidence that tender processes for Tembisa Hospital had been flouted by senior African National Congress (ANC) members in Gauteng and that Mokgethi was the mastermind behind the alleged corruption.

"Here we have Sanco - a respected alliance partner of the ruling party saying this in June this year. So already there should have been indications of an investigation," said Bloom.

A forensic investigation into Babita Deokaran’s concerns was only instituted after the News24 reports.

Bloom said this should have happened a year ago.

"The evidence is that she did make her views known that she should have been a forensic investigation to the CFO and in any event, there should have been a forensic investigation obviously - she was flagging these suspicious payments.

"I think there’s been a coverup and the honourable MEC needs to explain her involvement and at least respond to the accusations that were made by Sanco in June this year."

The MEC previously called on Sanco to put up this evidence. She did not respond further to Bloom on Wednesday.