Fists fly at Cope briefing as Lekota insists he's still party president

The party has been marred by several internal squabbles, with the recent one being a statement released on Monday announcing Lekota's suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Mosioua Lekota has dug in his heels and refused to vacate his position as president of the Congress of the People.

A media briefing on Wednesday descended into chaos after a fist fight broke out during an address by the party's beleaguered president.

In the statement, Cope said that it was not happy about the role Lekota played in what it called divisions in the party.

That was followed by a retraction by another faction of the party, represented by national chairperson, Teboho Loate.

He said that the previous statement was issued by the deputy president, Willie Madisha, in a hasty and desperate attempt to save his own skin and those of his clique.