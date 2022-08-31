Go

Fans, industry colleagues remember late SA actor and model Charlbi Dean Kriek

She died in New York City on Monday at the age of 32 from what's been described as a sudden and unexpected illness.

Picture: Charlbi Dean/Instagram.
31 August 2022 19:04

CAPE TOWN – Fans and industry colleagues have been remembering the late South African actress and model Charlbi Dean Kriek.

Her exact cause of death remains unknown.

The actress played the role of Amanda Lawrence in the popular film Spud. It was released in 2010 and marked the Capetonian's acting debut.

Since that breakout role she went on to star in Triangle of Sadness, An Interview with God and her latest offering - the TV series _Black Lightning _ which is based on DC Comics characters.

Kriek also had a glowing modelling career, and was photographed for both Vogue and GQ Magazine. She also worked with Victoria Secret.

She's survived by her fiancé - fellow South African model Luke Volker.

