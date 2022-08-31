DA calls for more midwife appointments over cadre deployments in EC hospitals

During its recent oversight visit, the party said that the once so-called world-class Uitenhage provincial hospital has deteriorated.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has continued to raise concerns about the ailing health sector in the province.

The DA is also alleging that a hospital in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is not conducive to helping newborns.

The party said there have been several cases of infant mortality at Dora Nginza Hospital due to the lack of qualified staff at the hospital.

The DA’s Jane Cowley said: “As long as the provincial coordinating committee approves nonsensical cadre deployment posts, such as HR interns and personal assistants in the Department of Health instead of critical midwife posts, which can save the lives of babies and prevent further litigations against the department.”