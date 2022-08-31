Cope’s Mosiuoa Lekota: I am still fit and able to lead party

Lekota spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday following a dramatic press briefing that saw Cope members, from opposing factions, enter into a physical altercation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota said he's still fit and able to lead the opposition party.

The 74-year-old said he had called the media, to provide clarity on his position in the party.

On Monday, Cope issued a statement to announce Lekota’s suspension. However, party spokesperson Teboho Loate later retracted the statement, saying it was issued by Cope Member of Parliament Willie Madisha. Loate said the initial statement was a desperate move by Madisha, to save his skin and that of his "clique".

In the 2019 election, Cope received just over 47,000 votes, and has two seats, in Parliament.

Lekota said those who wish to see him out of the party must follow due process: “I said to these comrades, let’s go into a meeting and I can resign. I can’t resign on the street”.

Lekota has further told Eyewitness News that he has been cleared of prostate cancer, and was willing to serve as Cope president, until his term ends.