Winning streak- Morozova looks set to get Comrades cash prize

The Comrades Marathon Association has agreed to pay the Russian athlete her R260,000 winnings. Morozova on Friday filed an urgent court bid to be allowed to run the race, which took place on Sunday. She was the first woman home this year.

This after the association wrote to her the day before, to inform her that her registration had been withdrawn on the back of an appeal from World Athletics - not to allow elite Russian athletes to compete.

On Saturday the Pietermaritzburg High Court interdicted the association from preventing her from competing. The issue of what would happen to her prize money in the event that she placed, however, was held over until November.

Morozova’s attorney, Mark Leathers, has said that an agreement has now been reached.

Leathers said they wrote to the Comrades Marathon Association’s attorneys on Tuesday, asking them to consider settling the matter, and paying Morozova her winnings.

“We received an e-mail from them late yesterday afternoon proposing that yes, they accept and recognise her victory. Subject to the anti-doping tests coming back with the all clear, which takes three or four days, that they will then pay her prize money along with the rest for the prize winners,” explained Leathers.

In terms of the agreement, the parties are each liable for their own costs. Leathers was, however, acting for Morozova pro bono and so she won’t be out of pocket.

The chair of Comrades Marathon Association board, Mqondisi Ngcobo, confirmed to Eyewitness News that an “amicable” agreement was reached but would not be drawn to comment further.