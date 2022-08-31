'Bringing Tech Closer to Africa': Africa Tech Week kicks off in Cape Town

The Africa Tech Week brings experts together to assess the progress made in the sector as well as to map out objectives for Africa.

CAPE TOWN - A local technology conference is putting the focus back on digital transformation on the continent.

Under the theme ‘Bringing Tech Closer to Africa,’ the 2022 Sentech Africa Tech Week will kick off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher, explains the conference and awards programme serves as a platform for collaboration between government, entrepreneurs, big business and academia.

Fletcher explained that over 60 world-class speakers from around the globe are set to participate.

The event will run over the next two days.