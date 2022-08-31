Author Dennis Cruywagen set to release book on Mandela’s spiritual life

The book details how religion shaped the life of the former president.

CAPE TOWN - Struggle icon Nelson Mandela’s legacy continues to live on nearly nine years after his death with a new book titled The Spiritual Mandela set to be released in September.

It is the accounts of various religious leaders who visited Mandela when he was on Robben Island.

The author of the book, acclaimed journalist Dennis Cruywagen, said: “We all know about Mandela, the great political leader, the man who brought hope to South Africa after the nightmare of apartheid. But we know very little about the spiritual side of Mandela and this book starts with his childhood and ends with death and his wish to be buried as a Methodist.”